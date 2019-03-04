Shopping

Marshalls to join TJ Maxx with online store

EMBED <>More Videos

Love those Marshalls prices but hate those Marshalls lines? Well, fear no more. The brand will be launching an online store.

Love those Marshalls prices but hate those Marshalls lines? Well, fear no more. The brand will be launching an online store.

On Wednesday, the CEO of The TJX Companies, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods, announced the online platform will be coming later in 2019.

According to Business Insider, CEO Ernie Herrman aimed to prevent the "cannibalization of sales" by keeping items sold in stores and online as different as possible.

TJ Maxx went digital in 2013, and Herrman said it was a good trial run by allowing them to build customer awareness.

Analysts told Business Insider that the company's existing brick-and-mortar shops aren't threatened by the online expansion because bargain hunting is different in store than online.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
shoppingclothingus worldshoppingonline shoppingconsumer
TOP STORIES
Snowfall totals for the Tri-State
AccuWeather: Snow melt before bitter blast
NYC public schools closed today due to winter storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
State of emergency in NJ due to winter storm
Monday Commute: What you need to know
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Show More
Girl, 2, killed in crash during police chase
NEW VIDEO: Police seek person of interest in cab driver murder
HUD executive moves into Queens complex
4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash
Anti-Semitic graffiti, swastika found inside LI Jewish center
More TOP STORIES News