May Best Bets: Shopping guide for Mother's Day, Memorial Day Weekend and more

May is officially here and with the new month comes spring sales to help with Mother's Day gifts and more.
Mother's Day is Sunday May 12 and Memorial Day Weekend wraps up the month of May -- both big events for shopping, yet before we get there, let's kick off this weekend with some fun discounts beginning on May 4.
Fans of the "Star Wars" franchise will have the force with them on Saturday, May 4th and can score stellar savings on collectibles, comics, gaming and all sorts of "Skywalking" gear as retailers cash in on "May The Fourth Be With You."
"You'll see memorabilia, toys, clothes, anything to do with 'Star Wars' and some comic stores will give you a free comic book on that day," said consumer expert Janice Lieberman.
Even if you don't dig Darth Vader slippers, you can still get out-of-this-world deals on spring merchandise this month. Hit the mall or small shops like See Saw Boutique in Tenafly to scoop up spring dresses and tops that didn't sell and are headed for discounts.
Party supplies will also see big discounts. Cooktique, also in Tenafly, is offering BOGO, or Buy One Get One, napkins in May along with deals on kitchen and bar gifts and gadgets, so stock up.
"Think graduation and wedding showers, this is the time to gear up for all those parties," Lieberman said.
Remember when you're out shopping for mom, jewelry and perfume will suffice, but Lieberman says splurging for a new mattress will be twice as nice and up to half the price over the Memorial holiday if mom wants a new bed over a bauble.
You also won't see large appliances this low until Black Friday. Store owners like Deb Oberg of Oberg & Lindquist in Westwood, a third generation appliance retailer, reminds consumers to look for bundle and floor models to save big
"Sometimes you'll save up to 30 percent on floor models, because we can't get stuck with these," Oberg said.
If you're on budget for mom, Groupon is offering discounts on massages and manis, and Shutterfly has sentimental gifts like mugs and totes for under $10 plus prints for just pennies.
"Then buy the frame to go with it," Lieberman said. "What better gift for a mom than to brag about her children!"
This month also kicks off free movies -- New York City Parks starts its free flick series across the five boroughs this Friday
Also on the flight deck of the Intrepid every Friday from May 24 through August, you can watch a film under the stars for free.
Fleet Week also starts and the end of the month -- they sail in May 22nd to 28th.
Tour ships, hear concerts and see military displays all week long for free while paying homage to veterans who sacrificed their lives for Memorial Day Weekend.
