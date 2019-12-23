colin kaepernick

Nike, Colin Kaepernick drop new Air Force 1s picturing his face, jersey number

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nike and former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick collaborated on a new shoe.

It's called the Nike Air Force 1 Colin Kaepernick, or the True to 7, and sold out within minutes.

The black and white shoe includes a portrait of Kaepernick embroidered on the heel tab and his personal logo on the tongue.

There's also a number seven hang-tag, which represents Kaepernick's jersey number.



His girlfriend Nessa Diab first released a promo video last week, and some celebrities are already receiving their pre-orders and showing them off on Twitter:



