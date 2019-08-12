Shopping

Nike launches sneaker subscription service for kids

Nike is launching a sneaker subscription service for kids.

The footwear company announced the debut of Nike Adventure Club on Monday.

The program gives parents three options to buy shoes for their kids.

Four pairs of sneakers a year for $20 dollars a month, $30 dollars a month for six pairs and $50 dollars a month for up to 12 pairs of shoes.

The Nike Adventure Club is targeting parents in rural areas and suburbs where they might not have time to travel to a store.
