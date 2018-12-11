SHOPPING

Jersey City, Amazon team up to stop holiday package thefts

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
Jersey City is teaming up with Amazon to try and thwart the thefts of packages during the Christmas season.

Police Chief Michael Kelly tells The Associated Press his department reached out to the retailer and received small surveillance cameras as well as dummy boxes.

They've been placed outside houses in areas of the city where multiple thefts have occurred.

Kelly says the dummy boxes are equipped with GPS devices and can be tracked.

Police also will be able to use the surveillance photos to identify suspects.

Kelly said the plan has been reviewed and approved by a municipal prosecutor.

He said the city is hoping to expand the program with help from Amazon.

