Nordstrom opens 7-level department store in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Nordstrom opens its first-ever full-fledged department store in New York City Thursday.

The 7-level luxury store will open at 57th and Broadway and will feature 320,000 square feet of women's clothing and accessories.

It will also have the largest beauty department of any Nordstrom store in the country.

It's located across the street from the 47,000 square foot Nordstrom Men's Store, which opened a year and a half ago.

