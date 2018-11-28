SHOPPING

Parents praise toy Dyson vacuum for getting kids to clean

Teach your toddlers to clean with a Dyson of their own!

If you have a messy child or one who likes to pretend vacuum, then one toy company has something to put at the top of your holiday gift list.

Casdon Toys has created a miniature version of Dyson's Ball Vacuum cleaner, which is the perfect size and height for children 3 and up to push around the house.

And here's the best part -- it actually works.

The mini Dyson features working suction, realistic sounds, and twist-and-turn actions like the real thing.

Parents took to the comment section of Amazon to praise the toy, saying it can suck up small pieces of paper, hair and dirt that are collected in a removable debris drawer.

One woman said it even helped her special needs son become less "terrified" of vacuuming.

Her comment read: "He LOVES it and now vacuums along with us instead of running and crying! That to me is a huge win."

It is 25 inches tall and weighs just over 1.7 pounds.

It comes in red, purple, pink or yellow.

The price starts at $19.39 on Amazon and goes up to $44.99.

