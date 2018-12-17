HOLIDAY

Parents react to 'Yellies' toys that move when kids scream

EMBED </>More Videos

Cruel, evil, and miserable. Those are not words you'd typically associate with one of the hottest toys of the year.

Cruel, evil, and miserable. Those are not words you'd typically associate with one of the hottest toys of the year.

But that's exactly how some adults are describing these cute little toys hoping to warn other parents, before they put one under the tree.

The reason? The "Yellies," as they're appropriately named, only work when your children scream at them.

The louder the voices, the faster the furry creatures go.

Kids can even trigger something called "freakout mode," which only happens when little ones really ramp up the shrieking.

As you might expect, parents aren't so thrilled.

The reviews on Hasbro's website and Amazon include advice like "order migraine medicine" with your Spooder.

And "Yellies are perfect gifts for the children of parents you hate."

Hasbro seems to be in on the joke, though, simply tweeting out "What The Yell?" in response.
Related Topics:
shoppingtoysbig talkersbuzzworthyholiday
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY
What to do in New York metro area during the holidays
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old
Holland Tunnel decorations poll results to be released
Merriam-Webster word of the Year 2018: Justice
More than 1,000 Santas hit the street for charity race
More holiday
SHOPPING
Finalists unveiled for the Toy of the Year awards
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
Heroes & Helpers: Christmas comes early for some kids on LI
NYC Prada pulls display after accusations of blackface imagery
'Secret Santa' pays off layaways at NJ Walmart
More Shopping
Top Stories
2 cats found inside buckets, new surveillance of suspect
Family: Victim on phone with mom when killed near newborn
Google announces billion dollar expansion in NYC
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old
Body of young man found in Queens park
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
Gov. Cuomo expected to propose legalizing marijuana
Police: Lyft driver sexually abused passenger during ride on LI
Show More
Man charged with trying to abduct 11-year-old in Queens
6 civilians, 3 officers hurt in Manhattan fire
Knicks owner James Dolan would consider selling team for 'bona fide offer'
Woman walking home pushed to the ground and raped in Queens
Philippines' Catriona Gray named Miss Universe 2018
More News