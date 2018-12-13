SHOPPING

'Secret Santa' pays off layaways at Walmart in New Jersey

A Secret Santa paid off layaways at a Walmart in New Jersey.

POHATCONG, N.J. --
Christmas came early this year for some customers at a New Jersey Walmart.

The Walmart Supercenter in Pohatcong Township says an anonymous "secret Santa" has paid off all remaining items on layaway.

The store on Tuesday called the gesture a "Christmas miracle." The store did not respond to requests for comment. It did not give the total value of the layaway items.

Shopper London Rasimowicz says: "I just want them to know how thankful we are and how thankful our child will be on Christmas morning."

The Walmart is urging shoppers who used layaway to pick up their items as soon as possible.

