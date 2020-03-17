Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Stop and Shop adds special hours for shoppers over 60

Stop and Shop is rolling out new store hours for customers 60 and older as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow.

Starting Thursday, stores will open earlier every day - from 6 to 7:30 a.m. -- for shoppers in that age range.

There will be a special designated entrance for the shoppers.

Associates will not request IDs, but can ask customers to leave if they are not a member of that age group.

The grocery chain said the new hours show compassion and care to those most vulnerable.

"We're making the decision to offer this every day of the week to allow for community members in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which better enables social distancing," the store said in a statement. "They'll also be shopping prior to any other customers entering."

