The US Consumer and Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for thousands of Super Jumper trampolines because of a risk of injury.
Super Jumper Inc. says the metal legs of the 14-foot trampoline can give out and cause you to get hurt.
It's also pulling the 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines that come with enclosures but do not have reinforcement clamps.
The manufacturer has received 97 reports of the legs breaking off and at least 4 people have been injured so far.
Federal officials say those who bought the trampoline should stop using it and contact Super Jumper Inc. for a repair kit.
The trampolines were sold on Amazon, Wayfair, Hayneedle and Overstock's websites.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Super Jumper trampolines recalled because legs can give out
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News