Survey: Drunk shopping brings in windfall for the retail industry

A survey found many people shop online while intoxicated.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new type of online shopping dilemma has emerged, and it's called drunk shopping.

A survey finds nearly four in five people say they have shopped on the web while intoxicated.

It adds up to about $444 per year for the average person, and a total estimated $48 billion windfall for the retail industry.

The survey by the website The Hustle found most of the drunk shopping is done on Amazon.

Beer is the most common drink for those who have done it, followed by wine and whiskey. And the most frequent purchase is clothing.

