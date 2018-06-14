The card shows a couple embracing behind the words "Baby Daddy."
"You CANNOT be serious Target!" Takeisha Saunders wrote, sharing a photo of the card. "Really!!!?!!!!? This was the only Father's Day card that featured a black couple!"
Saunders was just one of several shoppers who posted photos of the card on social media. Some wrote to Target while others wrote to American Greetings, the company that made the card.
@amgreetings I find this card to be very disturbing. This is how you’re marketing to the black folk it’s appalling and you should be ashamed. The black men of this country deserve better. #babydaddy #really? pic.twitter.com/5dG6anTLy6— BAS (@angelique0910) June 6, 2018
Target replied to one complaint on Twitter to issue an apology.
Thanks for sharing this with us. We assure you it is never our intention to offend our guests with the merchandise we provide. We sincerely apologize to anyone this particular card has offended. Please verify the store location this was displayed so we can share your feedback.— AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 12, 2018
American Greetings also apologized, writing that they had been notified that the card had been removed from stores.
Thank you for raising this concern and bringing it to our attention. This card was intended to be a playful husband card, but we have notified the product team that it missed the mark. Please accept our sincerest apologies and know we will do better in the future.— American Greetings (@amgreetings) June 13, 2018
Some social media users wrote that they had no problem with the card, but others said the card should never have been offered for sale in the first place because it promotes stereotypes.
Someone actually thought it was okay to create a “Baby Daddy” father’s day card. And then someone else thought it would be okay to sell it. pic.twitter.com/wshX4cV5DB— Proud Citizen of Wakanda and Dora Milaje neophyte (@thedivuh) June 14, 2018
Wait, so people are really mad at Target for the #babydaddy card? Don’t y’all have #outrageexhaustion yet? 🙄🙄🙄🙄 I love Target. Y’all gotta boycott on your own.🤷🏽♀️🤣— Tamera Monique (@ItsTameraW) June 14, 2018
That Baby Daddy card wasn't that bad and fits for some people...what y'all want it to say Child's Father??— Eve Lily (@evelily9) June 14, 2018
Its the fact that they put a black couple on the baby daddy card. Promoting the stereotype that only blacks fathers are absent in the household.— Kwaylon Graham (@kwayday85) June 14, 2018
Dear Target,— Keyon🍯 (@redjuly7) June 13, 2018
If you had more DIVERSITY in the boardroom when this crap was being pitched, it would have NEVER seen the light of day. #DiversifyYourBoardroom #DiversifyYourCorporation #Target #BlackLivesMatter #TargetTargetingBlacks #RT