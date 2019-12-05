Shopping

Target bringing back gift card sale this weekend

If you need to make a Target run, you might want to wait until Sunday to do it.

The company is bringing back its one-day-only gift card sale, where you can get 10% off Target gift cards up to $300.

You can redeem the cards starting the next day, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m.

You can buy the gift card online or in the store. The discount is not available on Target Visa or Mastercard gift cards.

It also doesn't include reloads of previously purchased Target gift cards.

The promotion is part of Target's HoliDeals.

You can also get a free $10 gift card when you spend $30 on beauty and cosmetics.

RELATED: Giving a gift card this holiday season? Watch out for hidden fees
Related topics:
shoppinggiftsgift ideassalestarget
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Accused shoplifters brawl in street with Barneys workers
Woman shot in chest through kitchen window in East Flatbush
Woman accused of DWI crashes into police car on LI
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
New chopper struck by drone over LA, makes precautionary landing
No school in Sparta again due to lingering power outages
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
Show More
AccuWeather: Gusty and cold
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
2 men stabbed in Manhattan subway station, suspect sought
Warning about calorie count in Starbucks holiday drinks
NJ mom wants answers after daughter killed in wrong-way crash
More TOP STORIES News