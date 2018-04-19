SHOPPING

Trade in your old child car seat for a discount on a new one at Target

EMBED </>More Videos

Target to offer child car seat trade-ins (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Looking to get rid of an old child car seat or are you ready to upgrade to a new size for your growing child? Target is bringing back their car seat trade-in event for Earth Day.

From April 22 to May 5, customers can bring in any unwanted car seat to Target to receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat or stroller. The coupon will be eligible through May 19, 2018.

The company says to bring any used car seat to a drop-off box located near guest services and a team member will give you a coupon.

Target is partnering with Waste Management to recycle the car seats.

Trade in locations can be found here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtargetfamilycar seatschildrenbabyearth day
SHOPPING
Ellen, Walmart team up for new affordable clothing line
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
7 On Your Side: Back-to-school saving tips
7 On Your Side: Where to find the hottest deals in August
Back-to-school shopping: Backpack attack plan
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News