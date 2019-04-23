Target has announced a major recall for playground toys. They're voluntarily recalling 495,000 wooden toy vehicles because they have small wheels that can become detached, posing a choking hazard.
The recall covers the "Bullseye's Playground" wooden toy vehicles, which were sold from October 2018 through November 2018 at Target stores and through its website.
The toys can be returned to the store for a full refund. No injuries have been reported.
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Target recalling wooden toys due to choking hazard
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News