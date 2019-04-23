Shopping

Target recalling wooden toys due to choking hazard

Target issuing recall for playground toys.

Target has announced a major recall for playground toys. They're voluntarily recalling 495,000 wooden toy vehicles because they have small wheels that can become detached, posing a choking hazard.

The recall covers the "Bullseye's Playground" wooden toy vehicles, which were sold from October 2018 through November 2018 at Target stores and through its website.

The toys can be returned to the store for a full refund. No injuries have been reported.

