Target registers down in stores around the country, customers report on social media

We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — Target (@Target) June 15, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5348247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shoppers in Target stores around the country are reporting long lines due to an apparent computer outage impacting the store's cash registers.

The @Target Winston-Salem South location has the best customer service👏🏻 every single register went down today and the employees did nothing but apologize. The managers were so quick to assist and make sure all customers got a discount & were able to leave without much delay — Kramer (@kramergroach) June 15, 2019

To @Target: the manager and staff at the Gibsonia location did a really good job during the register crisis. Everyone did their best to alert customers of the situation and find alternate solutions. I hope everything eventually works out. Good luck to Guest Services!! 🎯 ❤️ — Joy Littlejohn (@MajesticallyJoy) June 15, 2019

All the registers at #Target are down nationwide but we’re making the most of it! pic.twitter.com/OdUvOXOOrW — Dan Clemens (@dan_clemens) June 15, 2019

Shoppers in Target stores around the country are reporting long lines due to an apparent computer outage impacting the store's cash registers.The outage appears to have begun around 2 p.m. ET, according to customer tweets on social media. Some customers said the outage was impacting all cash registers in the store, but others said some locations still had one or two open registers.Target said in a tweet that it was "aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores." The retailer said it was troubleshooting the situation and apologized for the inconvenience but did not elaborate on what might have caused the outage.One customer in North Carolina who spoke to us on Twitter said she had been stuck in line for 90 minutes.Shoppers stuck in line said Target employees were handing out free drinks and snacks until the issue is resolved. Several customers took to Twitter, where #TargetDown began to trend, to thank the store for how employees handled the situation.