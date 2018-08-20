The ABC's of Back to School

It's back to school time, and soon your son or daughter will be heading back to college.Lifestyle expert Francesco Bilotto has everything you need for an Instagram-worthy college dorm room.1) A+ roomsUp"grade" rooms by color blocking -- Make a small dorm or any "kid-to-tweens" room feel bigger, bolder and better by selecting same color options. Plus, it's a great identifier if you have multiple kids at home or in the dorms.2) Basics to beautifulTurn everyday items into cool, custom looks (from bins to boxes and school supplies) with a little DIY -- decorative and removable tapes, etc.3) Create a smart and stylish study areaTimes have changed since you just needed a number 2 pencil. Make sure your kids have what they need including innovative tech/office gadgets like a portable printer.4) Do it like momVeggie of the Month Club is a great way to ensure your kids are getting proper nutrition while away or an afternoon snack if they are still at home.Cleaning caddy/dorm cleaning supply kit is a great idea for dorms, to make sure you kids are getting taken care of while away.----------