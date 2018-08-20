SHOPPING

The ABC's of Back to School

EMBED </>More Videos

Lifestyle expert Francesco Bilotto has everything you need for an Instagram-worthy college dorm room

It's back to school time, and soon your son or daughter will be heading back to college.

Lifestyle expert Francesco Bilotto has everything you need for an Instagram-worthy college dorm room.

1) A+ rooms

Up"grade" rooms by color blocking -- Make a small dorm or any "kid-to-tweens" room feel bigger, bolder and better by selecting same color options. Plus, it's a great identifier if you have multiple kids at home or in the dorms.

2) Basics to beautiful

Turn everyday items into cool, custom looks (from bins to boxes and school supplies) with a little DIY -- decorative and removable tapes, etc.

3) Create a smart and stylish study area

Times have changed since you just needed a number 2 pencil. Make sure your kids have what they need including innovative tech/office gadgets like a portable printer.

4) Do it like mom

Veggie of the Month Club is a great way to ensure your kids are getting proper nutrition while away or an afternoon snack if they are still at home.

Cleaning caddy/dorm cleaning supply kit is a great idea for dorms, to make sure you kids are getting taken care of while away.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
shoppingback to schoolshopping
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Ellen, Walmart team up for new affordable clothing line
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
7 On Your Side: Back-to-school saving tips
7 On Your Side: Where to find the hottest deals in August
Back-to-school shopping: Backpack attack plan
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man found fatally stabbed in chest in Hell's Kitchen
Motive behind family's murder expected to be released
Off-duty FDNY EMT killed in motorcycle crash in Queens
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
Police: Man kicked doctor, set bed sheets on fire at LI hospital
Woman calls police on black man getting into his own car
495 Construction: NJ drivers face first weekday commute
Show More
Long Island firefighter accused of setting 5 fires
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Police: Driver wanted in Brooklyn attempted rape
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
5 big stories to start the week
More News