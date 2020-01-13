Shopping

Tiffany's opens temporary flagship store next door

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- If you were hoping to shop - or just have breakfast at Tiffany's, you will need to follow the footsteps around the corner to 57th Street, where Tiffany and Co. has temporarily relocated while its Fifth Avenue flagship gets its first-ever top to bottom renovation since it opened in 1940.

"It's never been holistically done, it's a long time - 80 years. It's an incredible space and incredible responsibility, but it was time," said Tiffany's Chief Artistic Officer Reed Krakoff.

The temporary store was Niketown - the swoosh and sneakers are now being replaced by Tiffany blue and bling. Workers moved hundreds of millions worth of jewelry late Sunday night to the new location.

Krakoff realized that retail now has to offer experience, beyond just products.

"There's a larger-style studio, where shoppers can try on pieces that aren't kept under glass," he said.

Shoppers can write a postcard to friends, and there are also some perfect backdrops for selfies. There is also plenty of sparkle - which is what so many people come to see.

Tiffany and Co. will return to its Fifth Avenue home at the end of 2021.

