7 On Your Side

Tips for making the most of holiday gift returns

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you didn't like every gift you got this holiday and plan to send it back to the retailer before you get burned by fees or pay for shipping, you should check your credit card.

Many cards carry return protection tips which can save you time and money.

Customer Reimbursement

Credit cards carry benefits like return protection if you need to return something and the store won't take it back. Some credit cards will actually reimburse the customer the full amount of the purchase.

Return Shipment Protection

Another benefit some credit cards provide is protection if items you ship back go missing. 7 on your Side recently did a story about an iPhone under warranty that was sent back to the manufacturer. The phone company said they never got it and only got an empty box. The customer's American Express stepped up and provided the credit.

Return Extensions

Some credit cards offer the perk of extending the return life of gifts, offering return extensions to stretch out the return window to as much as 60-90 days. This takes off the pressure of running to the store when it is crazy over the next few weeks.

Read Returns Policy

You will need to meet retailer's other return requirements to take advantage of credit card benefits, so it is important to make sure to get a copy of the Returns Policy and to read it carefully before shipping or schlepping to the store for nothing.

File a Claim

You will need the policy to file a claim, so it is important to have a receipt, credit card statement, and to get in writing why the retailer will not accept the return.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppinggifts7 on your side
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Nordstrom steps up after couple can't redeem expired gift cards
Tips for spotting fake online product reviews
7 On Your Side: Solving a pricey iPhone return mess
7 On Your Side helps hero cop get new wheelchair for his daughter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police officers taken to hospital after shots fired in Jersey City
NYPD locates juvenile in murder of Tessa Majors
5-year-old girl knocked down, run over by school bus
Whoops! Car becomes stuck in pedestrian lane of NYC bridge
Deer rescued after getting stuck on ice in NJ
Search for driver who fatally struck man on Christmas in Queens
Four anti-Semitic crimes reported in NYC in two days
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower
Remembering NYC's Christmas blizzard of 2010
Suspect arrested for stealing from blind woman
Amazon delivery driver caught stealing package he delivered
Couple calls 911 on vacuum cleaner
More TOP STORIES News