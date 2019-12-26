Tips for making the most of holiday gift returns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you didn't like every gift you got this holiday and plan to send it back to the retailer before you get burned by fees or pay for shipping, you should check your credit card.
Many cards carry return protection tips which can save you time and money.
Customer Reimbursement
Credit cards carry benefits like return protection if you need to return something and the store won't take it back. Some credit cards will actually reimburse the customer the full amount of the purchase.
Return Shipment Protection
Another benefit some credit cards provide is protection if items you ship back go missing. 7 on your Side recently did a story about an iPhone under warranty that was sent back to the manufacturer. The phone company said they never got it and only got an empty box. The customer's American Express stepped up and provided the credit.
Return Extensions
Some credit cards offer the perk of extending the return life of gifts, offering return extensions to stretch out the return window to as much as 60-90 days. This takes off the pressure of running to the store when it is crazy over the next few weeks.
Read Returns Policy
You will need to meet retailer's other return requirements to take advantage of credit card benefits, so it is important to make sure to get a copy of the Returns Policy and to read it carefully before shipping or schlepping to the store for nothing.
File a Claim
You will need the policy to file a claim, so it is important to have a receipt, credit card statement, and to get in writing why the retailer will not accept the return.
