TOYS R US

'Goodbye childhood': Toys 'R' Us announces closure, social media gets nostalgic

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores. (Shutterstock)

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Following the news, social media users expressed their dismay and reminisced. Some shared memories about working there or about buying toys there, but some talked about simply going there as a kid to be near all those toys. And still others talked about the catalog and the company's iconic theme song.
