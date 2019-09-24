Shopping

Trash talking garbage bags speak to millennials

A garbage bag company is talking trash.

On Monday, Hefty launched a limited-edition line of trash bags with clever sayings on them.

There are 20 different sayings, geared towards millennials, including "Feed me tacos and tell me I'm pretty," and "Full of hopes and dreams."

The garbage bags are only available online here.

They cost the same as regular Hefty Ultra Strong garbage bags but are currently sold out. Hefty says it is releasing more daily.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingpromotionsgarbagetrashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for couple after 3 women mugged in Midtown
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
Commuters save girl after dad jumps with her in front of train
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 1st elimination of the season
6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported
Trump out to square 'America First' with united front on Iran
UK Supreme Court rules that Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was unlawful
Show More
Video of car wanted in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Construction on Newark Airport $500M rental car facility underway
Vaccine Tracker: Find out measles vaccination rate at your school
AccuWeather: Cooler and drier Tuesday
Congress wants answers on Trump's dig for dirt on Biden
More TOP STORIES News