THANKSGIVING

What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?

EMBED </>More Videos

This year, dozens of retailers will close their doors on Thanksgiving.

Stores have announced their plans to either start Black Friday early or remain closed for Thanksgiving.

Many national retailers want to give their employees and customers a chance to enjoy Thanksgiving Day with their families without having to worry about working and shopping. REI announced it will yet again close on Black Friday in addition to Thanksgiving as part of its #OptOutside campaign.

Others, though, are seeking to entice shoppers into their stores on Thanksgiving with big deals. Some will be opening in the evening while others, like Walmart, will be open all day.

Toys R Us said that it would open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving for "30 continuous hours of holiday shopping" while Target said it will be open 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving to "accommodate guests who make Black Friday shopping part of their Thanksgiving tradition, and reflect when the retailer has seen the most shopping in its stores for the past several years."

OPEN THANKSGIVING
Check hours with local store

Banana Republic
Bass Pro Shops
Belk - Open at 4 p.m.
Best Buy - Open at 5 p.m.
Big Lots - Open at 7 a.m.
Cabela's
CVS
Dick's Sporting Goods - Open at 6 p.m.
GameStop - Open at 4 p.m.
Gap
JCPenney - Open 2 p.m.
KMart - Open 6 a.m.
Macy's - Open at 5 p.m.
Old Navy - Open at 3 p.m.
ShopKo - Open at 4 p.m.
Simply Mac
Spring Mobile AT&T
Target - Open at 6 p.m.
ThinkGeek - Open at 6 p.m.
Toys R Us - Open at 5 p.m.
Walmart - Open all day, Black Friday deals begin at 6 p.m.

CLOSED THANKSGIVING

Ace Hardware
Academy Sports + Outdoors
American Girl Stores
AT&T
Athleta
Barnes & Noble
BJ's Wholesale Club
Burlington
Costco
Crate and Barrel
Dillard's

DSW - Designer Shoe Warehouse
Fort Western
Guitar Center
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
Joann
Lowe's
Marshalls
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Patagonia
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports

Publix
Sam's Club
Shoe Carnival
Sierra Trading Post
Staples
Stein Mart
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply Company

CLOSED THANKSGIVING AND BLACK FRIDAY

REI
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingthanksgivingretailsalesblack fridayu.s. & worldbuzzworthyholiday shoppingbusiness
THANKSGIVING
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
AccuWeather Alert: Single digit wind chills for Thanksgiving
Some NYCHA residents left with no gas to cook for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day Parade route, balloon inflation, street closures
NJ toddler born premature to eat Thanksgiving food for 1st time
More thanksgiving
SHOPPING
Counterfeit goods warning ahead of holiday shopping season
Save big bucks before, on Black Friday
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
7 On Your Side: When using your debit card could cost you
Safety group issues list of the 'worst toys' for the holidays
More Shopping
Top Stories
Balloons flying! Thanksgiving Day Parade route, closures
NY State Sen. José Peralta dies of apparent heart attack
Video: Woman drops baby from burning apartment to bystander
AccuWeather Alert: Single digit wind chills for Thanksgiving
2 cars separate from Amtrak train bound for NYC
How to haggle for dollars when buying holiday presents
3-alarm house fire in Staten Island injures 3 firefighters
Baby surprise: Ape on birth control has baby
Show More
LIRR delays along Babylon and south shore branches
Official: Husband, wife, kids killed before NJ mansion fire
1 dead, 5 hurt in 4-car crash, fire on Brooklyn Bridge
Emotional homecoming: Teen with rare skin disease gets 'smart home'
Some NYCHA residents left with no gas to cook for Thanksgiving
More News