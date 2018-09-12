U.S. & WORLD

What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real 7-foot Christmas tree

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon to ship live Christmas trees (KGO-TV)

By JOSEPH PISANI
NEW YORK --
Watch out for the 7-foot box on the doorstep. Amazon plans to sell and ship fresh, full-size Christmas trees this year.

But a live tree is no paperback book. Amazon says the trees, including Douglas firs and Norfolk Island pines, will be bound and shipped without water in the usual sort of box. They'll go on sale in November and be sent within 10 days of being cut. Amazon says they should survive the shipping fine.

But will people buy a Christmas tree sight unseen? Tim O'Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association, said choosing trees and hauling them home is part of the fun. The association estimates that only about 1 to 2 percent of the 27 million real Christmas trees purchased last year were bought online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingamazonchristmas treechristmasu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Florence path: Carolinas prepare for direct hit
Florence Track: Landfall could happen Friday
Scared teen pilot lands safely after plane loses wheel
Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
More u.s. & world
SHOPPING
7 On Your Side: September best bets
Ellen, Walmart team up for new affordable clothing line
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
7 On Your Side: Back-to-school saving tips
More Shopping
Top Stories
Florence Track: Landfall could happen Friday
2 killed when SUV crashes into gas station in Commack
Vacant building collapses in SI, neighbors displaced
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
Mario Cuomo Bridge open to traffic amid political controversy
Florence path: Carolinas prepare for direct hit
Off-duty NYPD detective attacked by black bear
Show More
Manhattan DA to dismiss 3,000 marijuana cases
Hicksville parking garage closure begins after booting
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Man in prison for Brooklyn murder fights to overturn conviction
More News