Shot fired during altercation in the Bronx shatters bedroom window of 11-year-old boy

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who fired a shot that shattered the bedroom window of a young boy in the Bronx.

The incident happened October 23 in front of a residential building in the vicinity of East 148 Street and St. Ann's Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

Police say the suspect got into an altercation with another unidentified man on the street.

The dispute turned physical, with several punches thrown by both men. As it escalated, one of the men fired a single shot.

The bullet struck and shattered a window where an 11-year-old boy was sleeping.

The man who fired the shot fled the scene on foot westbound on East 148 Street.

There were no injuries reported.

The NYPD says the suspect was last seen wearing a red coat with a fur-lined hood, a black hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and blue sneakers. If caught, he will face a charge of reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

