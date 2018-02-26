FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) --A gunman opened fire on Freeport police officers, sparking a foot pursuit that ended with the suspect in custody.
It happened Sunday just before midnight on S. Long Beach Ave. near Pine St.
Police responded to a rear parking lot for a call regarding youths in the area.
Detectives say 19-year-old David Serrant of Flatbush walked away, jumped a fence and began to run.
As officers followed, police say Serrant turned and fired one round from a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun at an officer, then fired a second shot at two other officers approaching from a different direction.
He fired a third shot at another approaching officer who fired back, police say.
After Serrant continued to run he was apprehended.
No injuries were reported.
Serrant is charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing a police officer.
The officers were taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital for evaluation.
