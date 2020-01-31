Shots fired at intruder vehicle at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, officials say

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

PALM BEACH, Florida -- Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security Friday at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken into custody. There was no word on any injuries. The president was not at the resort at the time, although he is scheduled to arrive there later Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, a black SUV being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol breached security about 11:40 a.m. at the main entrance of the resort. Officers fired shots and the SUV raced off. It was pursued by the Highway Patrol and a sheriff's office helicopter.

Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators believe the vehicle approached the checkpoint at a high rate of speed and did not appear to brake in any way, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on condition in anonymity in order to discuss the investigation. The checkpoint, a series of concrete barriers and armed officers, is blocks away from the actual resort.

The sheriff's office said the SUV was later found and the two people were taken into custody. The Secret Service said it would have a news conference later Friday.

Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several intrusions since Trump became president.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridamar a lagoshootingu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Subway vandalism reported on day of NYC anti-police protests
Suspect charged with murder in death of 64-year-old NYC man
Bronx dad smothered 1-month-old baby with pillow: NYPD
Mom slashed by woman after kid throws up on MTA bus: NYPD
LIVE Trump impeachment trial: Key GOP senator says no to witnesses
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter owner suspending other flights
Funeral held for NJ woman who went missing for nearly 4 months
Show More
Fotis Dulos dies days after attempting suicide: Attorney
Cabs may enact surge pricing as part of bailout for NYC drivers
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
2 hurt when ambulance crashes into home in New Jersey
Paper plant destroyed by fire reopens in NJ
More TOP STORIES News