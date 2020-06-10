Police search for suspect who shot at NYPD vehicle in Queens

(Photo/Shutterstock)

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot at an NYPD vehicle in Queens on Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported on Beach Channel Drive and Dix Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Police say the suspect shot the vehicle and shattered a window. Shots were then exchanged by both police and the suspect.

The suspect got away and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

