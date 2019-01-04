PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --Shots were fired in a Brooklyn apartment building in an incident involving FBI agents.
It happened around 5:15 a.m. Friday inside a building on Maple Street in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section.
The shots were believed fired by a resident of the apartment. FBI agents were also involved.
The incident brought a large police response, including specialized units, and streets were closed in the area.
One suspect is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
