Shots fired in Brooklyn apartment involved FBI agents, 1 in custody

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Shots were fired in a Brooklyn apartment building in an incident involving FBI agents.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. Friday inside a building on Maple Street in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section.

The shots were believed fired by a resident of the apartment. FBI agents were also involved.

The incident brought a large police response, including specialized units, and streets were closed in the area.

One suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

