Police investigating after shots ring out in TriBeCa

The NYPD says someone fired shots on Franklin Street between Hudson and Varick around 5 p.m. and that caused multiple people to flee.
There are no reports of injuries or arrests.
It is not clear what prompted the gunfire.
Pop star Taylor Swift reportedly owns several properties on that block.
