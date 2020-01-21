Shots fired inside Gauchos Gym during basketball game in Bronx

SOUTH BRONX, Bronx (WABC) -- Shots were fired inside a gym in the Bronx during a basketball game between two high schools.
The incident happened at Gauchos Gym on Gerard Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Monday.
The game was between Putnam Science and Our Savior Lutheran.
Shell casings were recovered at the scene, but investigators are still looking into what happened.
It is not yet clear if anyone was injured, but no arrests have been made.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
