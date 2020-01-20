Shots fired inside gym in Bronx: NYPD

SOUTH BRONX, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities are responding after shots were reportedly fired inside a gym in the Bronx.

The incident happened at a gym on Gerard Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene, but investigators are still looking into what happened.

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured, but no arrests have been made.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south bronxbronxnew york citygymshots fired
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive video shows what may have prompted fatal shooting
10 firefighters, 1 civilian injured in 5-alarm fire on Staten Island
Retired NYPD officer killed, daughter and 2 others hurt in fire
Waze promises fix after casino-goers directed to NJ wilderness
Coyote strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and even a vehicle
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped
NY sheriff's deputy stabbed while responding to call
Show More
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
6-year-old hero: NJ girl saves family from devastating home fire
Body of man found burned, bound in NYC home under construction
NJ couple arrested after 'golf club beating' road rage incident
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
More TOP STORIES News