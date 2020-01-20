Shots fired inside gym in Bronx: NYPD

SOUTH BRONX, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities are responding after shots were reportedly fired inside a gym in the Bronx.
The incident happened at a gym on Gerard Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Monday.
Shell casings were recovered at the scene, but investigators are still looking into what happened.
It is not yet clear if anyone was injured, but no arrests have been made.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
