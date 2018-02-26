Shots fired into restaurant in Brooklyn

Sandra Bookman has the details after a gunman fired ten shots into a restaurant in Carroll Gardens.

Eyewitness News
CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for two men who fired shots into a restaurant in Brooklyn Sunday morning.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. at the Marco Polo Ristorante on Court Street in Carroll Gardens, which was closed at the time.

Investigators say the unidentified men were standing in front of Elite Gym when they fired ten shots into the restaurant.

The men then fled the scene. No one was injured.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known. Detectives from the 76th Precinct are investigating.

