Shots intended for pedestrian fired into Long Island home while residents slept instead

MASSAPEQUA PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a gunman opened fire from a car at a pedestrian in Massapequa Park -- but instead fired shots into a nearby home.The incident was reported near Glengariff Road and Manhattan Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.The pedestrian, the intended target, was not struck. However, the shots struck an adjacent house, barely missing people sleeping inside.Officials will speak out later Monday afternoon on the incident.Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the Seventh Squad at 516-573-6753. All callers will remain anonymous.----------