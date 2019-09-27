Shots fired near NYU in Greenwich Village, no injuries reported

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan -- Shots were fired in Greenwich Village Thursday night, blowing out the window of a bar and closing multiple local streets.No one was found to be injured following a search of hospitals for possible victims.The shots were fired near West 3rd Street and Broadway just before 11:15 p.m.A bar on West 3rd Street, named "West 3rd St. Common," had a front window blown out.Broadway is currently closed south of West 4th Street and other local streets are also closed.NYU sent several notices out to students to keep them updated on the investigation.----------