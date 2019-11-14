Shots fired outside deli in Cypress Hills; 1 person in custody

#breaking police in Cypress Hill, Brooklyn investigating shots fired in close proximity to officers during a fight in or near a corner deli at Nichols Ave/Fulton St. Nobody hurt. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/0EWMNivAXJ — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) November 14, 2019

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least one person is in police custody in Brooklyn after shots were fired outside a delicatessen.The gunfire erupted following a dispute near Nichols Avenue and Fulton Street in Cypress Hills just before 2 a.m. Thursday.Officers from the 75th precinct, who were on patrol at the time, found themselves in the middle of a hail of bullets coming from the corner deli as they arrived on the scene.At first they thought someone might be shooting at them.That prompted a big response from the NYPD, including armored vehicles and police in full tactical gear.Even the police helicopter was deployed.Investigators now believe this had something to do with a prior argument at the deli, and that someone may have threatened to come back and shoot the place up.Video from the scene shows a man in handcuffs being taken into custody.There is an NYPD security camera mounted on a pole right in front of the deli.Police will be checking to see if it captured images that will help with their investigation.----------