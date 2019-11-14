Shots fired outside deli in Cypress Hills; 1 person in custody

By
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least one person is in police custody in Brooklyn after shots were fired outside a delicatessen.

The gunfire erupted following a dispute near Nichols Avenue and Fulton Street in Cypress Hills just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Officers from the 75th precinct, who were on patrol at the time, found themselves in the middle of a hail of bullets coming from the corner deli as they arrived on the scene.

At first they thought someone might be shooting at them.

That prompted a big response from the NYPD, including armored vehicles and police in full tactical gear.

Even the police helicopter was deployed.



Investigators now believe this had something to do with a prior argument at the deli, and that someone may have threatened to come back and shoot the place up.

Video from the scene shows a man in handcuffs being taken into custody.

There is an NYPD security camera mounted on a pole right in front of the deli.

Police will be checking to see if it captured images that will help with their investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklyncypress hillsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 deadly fires in 3 days in Bayville, Long Island
Search underway in connection to missing 25-year-old NJ woman
AccuWeather: Warmer days to end the week
Teen arrested on hate crime charges in egg-throwing incidents
Newborn found dead along walking path in NY wooded area
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
New York names facilities that treated deadly superbug
Show More
6 dogs left outside in freezing temps rescued on Long Island
Beloved NJ high school coach retires after 50 years
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
State to trap turkeys ruffling feathers in NJ neighborhood
Employees accused of abusing disabled adults in their care
More TOP STORIES News