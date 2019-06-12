Shovel, Christmas lights, concrete tossed on subway tracks by man in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Someone is planting junk along MTA rails underground.The items left along the subway tracks in Brooklyn are potentially dangerous.The NYPD wants to find the person behind this subway mischief.This is more than just litter, these are large items being tossed onto the tracks putting passengers' safety at risk.Police released video and photos of the man they are trying to find.The latest incident happened at the 9th Street subway station along 4th Avenue. The N and R train stop there.They say he's been seen at several subway stations in Brooklyn overnight, tossing things onto the tracks like a shovel, Christmas lights, and even a bag of concrete mix.And last Wednesday, June 5, authorities say one of the items included a fire extinguisher. IT was thrown into the path of a train at the Union Street R train station.A train ran over it and sent mono ammonium phosphate powder spewing all over the station.He's also been seen at Atlantic Avenue and the 45th Street stations.No one has been hurt but they want to catch him before someone is injured.The individual is described as an Asian man, 20-30 years old, last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------