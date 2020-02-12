NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One of America's oldest living World War II veterans celebrated his 101st birthday in his native New York City.
World War II veteran Sidney Walton celebrated his 101st birthday on Tuesday and met with Mayor Bill de Blasio, who declared February 11, 'Sidney Walton Day' in New York City.
At 101, Walton is one of America's oldest living World War II veterans and was recently honored on the field during the Super Bowl coin toss.
Walton also participated in the NYC Veterans Day Parade, with Sen. Charles Schumer and de Blasio helping to push the veteran in his wheelchair.
Walton was born on the Lower East Side on February 11, 1919. He joined the army in March of 1941, nine months before Pearl Harbor, and returned from the war in 1946.
Walton is currently on a nationwide 'No Regrets Tour,' to meet all 50 governors in all 50 states, and has already met with Gov. Cuomo in his office in Albany.
The veteran says his biggest regret in life was missing a historic moment to meet some of the last Civil War veterans.
Now, Walton is making up for it with this tour, which will give Americans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet one of the last living World War II veterans.
Walton's continued patriotism for America is the driving force behind this special mission. The veteran proclaims his love for the country at every stop on his tour.
"In these times when the country has become so divisive, my father represents a vanishing breed that unites both Democrats and Republicans alike," Walton's son said. "It is so gratifying to see him treated as a national treasure."
So far, 26 governors have greeted Walton.
Donations to the tour can be made at www.KeepSidneyGoing.com.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
WWII veteran returns to New York City, celebrates 101st birthday with Mayor Bill de Blasio
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News