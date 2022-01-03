Watch the new trailer for Freeform series 'Single Drunk Female'

LOS ANGELES -- It's hard to be a person.That's the takeaway from the new trailer for "Single Drunk Female," premiering later this month on Freeform. Watch the trailer in the player above.Here's the show's official description from Freeform: "After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda."The 20th Television series stars Sofia Black-D'Elia as Samantha Fink, Ally Sheedy as Carol Fink, Rebecca Henderson as Olivia Elliot, Sasha Compere as Brit Monclair, Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia O'Brien and Garrick Bernard as James Chambers. It was written and created by Simone Finch.