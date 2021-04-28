Single-engine plane crashes into lake in Warwick

By Eyewitness News
WARWICK, New York (WABC) -- A small plane crashed into a lake in Orange County, New York.

It happened at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday in Warwick.

The single-engine Mooney M20 crashed into the water near the intersection of State School Road and Kings Highway.

Only the pilot was on board.

So far, there is no word on the condition of the pilot and their identity has not yet been released.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate.

