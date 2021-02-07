Sinkhole from water main break swallows vehicle in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- A sinkhole that opened up on a north Philadelphia street amid a 12-inch water main break swallowed a sport utility vehicle.

WCAU-TV reports that the hole appeared Sunday morning on a street in the Logan neighborhood near Einstein Medical Center as streams of water shot into the air from the main break.

The SUV didn't appear to have major damage, but the condition of the driver wasn't immediately known.

The Philadelphia Water Department said crews responded and were able to isolate the 12-inch main break and stop the flow.

They said an unoccupied vehicle was being removed to allow repairs to begin.

One residential building was reported without water.

