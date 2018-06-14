2 young sisters take father's car for joyride and crash on Staten Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on the crash involving two young sisters on Staten Island.

Eyewitness News
MANOR HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) --
Authorities say two children ended up crashing after taking a car on a joyride on Staten Island Thursday afternoon.

The sisters, 10 and 12, were lucky to escape with only minor injuries following the accident in the middle of an intersection.

Police believe the girls were on their way to a Dunkin' Donuts. The Acura wound up on its side on Manor Road in Manor Heights.

Giovanni Biscello works at a bagel store steps away and was stunned by what he saw.

"I looked in the back window, looked in the front, there was nobody in the car. I was shocked," he said. "I said where are the drivers. I turned around, two little girls standing by the fence, they were both crying and I found out they were the drivers of the car."

Police say the two girls took their dad's car for a ride, lost control and flipped.


The emergency service unit rolled the car back over. Remarkably neither the sisters nor anyone on the street was seriously hurt.

"I think there was an angel watching over them," said Biscello. "Finally two ladies calmed them down and they went home in an Uber."

Police are trying to determine where the girls' parents were at the time of the incident.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentcar accidentcar theftManor HeightsStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News