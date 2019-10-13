Six ambulances vandalized while parked at station in the Bronx

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are on the lookout for a person who vandalized six FDNY ambulances in the Bronx.
The damaged vehicles were parked at Station 15 in Wakefield.
The FDNY believes it happened between midnight and 8 a.m. Saturday.
The NYPD and FDNY are both actively investigating.
