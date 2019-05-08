Six people, including 4 children, killed in Harlem fire

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- Six people, including 4 children, were killed in an apartment fire in Harlem early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on the fifth-floor apartment inside the Samuel City Houses on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem just before 1:45 a.m.

The 2 adults, 2 boys and 2 girls were all members of the same family, officials said.

They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire did not immediately appear suspicious but the cause is under investigation.

The building is a city run housing authority complex.

This is the deadliest first in NYC since the December 2017 fire in the Bronx that killed 13 people
