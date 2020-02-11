Sketch released of man wanted in groping of girl on UWS subway

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who groped a teenage girl on the subway in Manhattan.They released a sketch of the man they are looking for.It happened last Monday at 7:55 a.m., as the 15-year-old victim was riding a southbound 2 train.Police say the man rubbed the girl's stomach as the train approached the 96th Street station.She was able to exit at the next stop and got away safely.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------