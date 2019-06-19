Sketch of man who made sex advances towards 10-year-old boy in Hicksville

HICKSVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are searching for a sexual predator accused of trying to lure a 10-year-old boy on Long Island.They say the suspect made sexual gestures towards him Tuesday afternoon in Hicksville.It happened in broad daylight in a quiet residential neighborhood.The 10-year-old boy was able to give a great description to a sketch artist.Nassau County Police say he's described as in his 20s with blonde hair.Investigators say this man was in a light gray sedan at Gables Drive and Gables Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, trying to get the attention of the 10-year-old boy and making what was described as sexual advances.The child felt uncomfortable, left the area, went home and told his parents what happened. They called the police.Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident or who may recognize the subject depicted in the drawing, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------