NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Police released a sketch of the man wanted in an attempted sexual assault in Newark. The teenage girl was attacked while on her way to the first day of school.
Authorities say the 16-year-old was attacked by the man in the sketch who tried to push her into the back seat of a black SUV at Muhammad Ali Avenue and Broome Street at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The girl managed to escape unharmed.
The suspect is described as a black male between the age of 25-30 with a medium complexion.
He is 5'6" to 5'8" tall, has a beard, low haircut with waves and was wearing black framed sunglasses.
Parents and students in the area say there was a similar incident at the end of last school year.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Police Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).
