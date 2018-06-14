Sketch released in search for 2 suspects who attacked young girls on Long Island

(Nassau County Police sketch)

Eyewitness News
MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) --
Police have released a sketch of a suspect in the attempted kidnapping of two girls playing in a yard on Long Island.

The 8-year-old girls were playing in the yard of a home on Maple Place in Mineola just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday when they say they were attacked by two men who tried to kidnap them.

According to detectives, the men confronted the victims and chased them around the yard.

Police say one man pushed a girl to the ground and struck her in the face, but she screamed and kicked him, causing both suspects to flee the scene.

The second girl was able to run away.

One of the men fled in a dark-colored car while the other fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The girls alerted their parents, who called 911.

Both suspects are described as having dark skin and beards, wearing yellow pants and blue shirts.


Detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingattempted abductionlong island newscrimeNassau CountyMineola
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News