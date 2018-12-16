Sketch released of man wanted for raping woman in Bronx apartment

PELHAM PARKWAY, Bronx (WABC) --Police released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with the rape of a 41-yearold woman in the Bronx.
Police say on Wednesday the victim left her door unlocked in the area of Cruger Avenue and Maran Place in Pelham Parkway when she was attacked inside her apartment.
She was taken to a local hospital with bruising to her face neck and back.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, medium complexion, brown eyes, thin build, 5'10" to 6'2", with a Hispanic accent.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, a black mask, and black gloves.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube