Sketches released of women whose bodies found duct taped together in Hudson River

The women were found floating in the water on the Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police released sketches of the women whose bodies were found washed up from the Hudson River off the Upper West Side.

At about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, police received a 911 call for two unconscious individuals in the vicinity of 68th Street and Riverside Park. Officers found the bodies laying on rocks near the river.

A police source tells Eyewitness News the bodies were bound together with duct tape, with tape around their waists and feet and then bound to each other, facing each other.

The victims were both in their late teens or early 20s. Both were fully clothed. There were no signs of trauma.

Sources believe the bodies washed ashore with the tide and stayed when the tide went out.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

